Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is one of just eight leaders to confirm their attendance at a US-led leaders’ summit on climate change. Photo: Reuters Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is one of just eight leaders to confirm their attendance at a US-led leaders’ summit on climate change. Photo: Reuters
US climate summit: Singapore, India and Poland accept Biden’s invitation

  • US president’s Leaders Summit on Climate is set to start on April 22, but 32 of the 40 heads of state invited have yet to say if they’ll be taking part
  • Beijing said earlier it was ‘studying’ the invitation it received more than a week ago

Holly ChikKok Xinghui
Holly Chik  and Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Apr, 2021

