John Kerry says he hopes the US and China can work together on climate change. Photo: AFP
US-China ties: John Kerry hopes sides can cooperate on climate change
- ‘None of the other issues we have with China … is held hostage to or is engaged in a trade for what we need to do on climate,’ special envoy says
- Kerry will take part in a climate dialogue for the Middle East and North Africa hosted by Abu Dhabi on Sunday
Topic | US-China relations
