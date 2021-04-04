South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows in Xiamen. Photo: AP
China and South Korea plan security talks as efforts to repair relations after US missile row continue
- Beijing says it hopes the two sides can cooperate on North Korea, trade and technology following a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers on Saturday
- Relations are slowly getting back on track after the 2016 dispute that saw South Korean businesses hit by an economic backlash from its most important trading partner
Topic | Xi Jinping
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi bump elbows in Xiamen. Photo: AP