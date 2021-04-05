Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will not accept a list of unilateral demands from Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE
China warns US against taking a superior position in global affairs
- Cooperation still possible, but Beijing will not accept unilateral demands from Washington, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
- Wang also told his counterparts from four Asean countries their concerns over US-China rivalry were ‘reasonable’
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China will not accept a list of unilateral demands from Washington. Photo: EPA-EFE