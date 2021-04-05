A protester holds up an egg during an Easter protest calling for the return of civilian rule in Myanmar. Photo: AFP A protester holds up an egg during an Easter protest calling for the return of civilian rule in Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warns Asean to be alert to external forces interfering in Myanmar

  • Wang accuses unnamed ‘external forces’ of provoking trouble after wrapping up a series of meetings with Southeast Asian counterparts
  • Asean chair Brunei backs a meeting of the bloc to discuss the situation as protests calling for a return to civilian rule continue

Teddy Ng
Updated: 9:49pm, 5 Apr, 2021

