Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘offered Middle East appealing alternative to US’ amid Xinjiang scrutiny

  • Beijing’s attitude towards human rights is attractive in the Middle East, academic says
  • Countries in the region need economic aid and vaccines, both of which China can offer, another expert notes

Topic |   Diplomacy
Shi Jiangtao
Shi Jiangtao

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE