Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (second from right) meets his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, last week. Photo: Reuters
China ‘offered Middle East appealing alternative to US’ amid Xinjiang scrutiny
- Beijing’s attitude towards human rights is attractive in the Middle East, academic says
- Countries in the region need economic aid and vaccines, both of which China can offer, another expert notes
