Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang has been commissioned by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Handout Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang has been commissioned by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Handout
Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang has been commissioned by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese Type 055 destroyer joins aircraft carrier group for first time

  • Stealth-guided missile destroyer Nanchang joins Liaoning aircraft carrier group in sea trial
  • It could boost the aircraft carrier group’s combat capabilities, analysts say

Topic |   Diplomacy
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:22pm, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang has been commissioned by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Handout Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang has been commissioned by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Handout
Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Nanchang has been commissioned by China’s People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE