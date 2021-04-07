Austrian police officers and a journalist stand in front of a hotel on the day of a JCPOA Joint Commission meeting in Vienna, Austria, on April 6, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
China champions Iran sanctions relief as Vienna meeting seeks to bring US back to nuclear deal
- China’s representative at Vienna meeting says US should remove illicit sanctions against Iran, and Iran ‘should resume full compliance on this basis’
- US is ‘aligned’ with China and Russia on some issues since none wants Iran to have nuclear weapons, says spokesman Ned Price
Topic | Iran
