India helps Taiwan’s ally Paraguay to get vaccines after Beijing pressure
- Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says Beijing is ‘flexing its muscles’ with its vaccine diplomacy, in particular in South and Central America, where Taiwan has five allies
- India has already shipped 100,000 doses to Paraguay and there will be another 100,000, he says
