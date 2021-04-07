A sculpture of figure skaters for the 2022 Winter Olympics at a park in Beijing. There have been growing calls in the US to boycott the Games over human rights concerns. Photo: Reuters A sculpture of figure skaters for the 2022 Winter Olympics at a park in Beijing. There have been growing calls in the US to boycott the Games over human rights concerns. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China lashes out over boycott calls that ‘politicise’ Beijing Winter Olympics

  • It follows US State Department walking back remark that it is discussing a possible joint boycott with allies
  • Calls have been driven by concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which Beijing again denied

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Holly ChikCatherine Wong
Holly Chik  and Catherine Wong

Updated: 9:30pm, 7 Apr, 2021

