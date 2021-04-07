The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo
The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo
India
China /  Diplomacy

China’s ‘new’ border rules in Tibet point to same old dispute with India

  • Regulations announced by Tibet region’s government, based on rules already in force, are aimed at preventing infiltration by exiled Tibetans, insider says
  • Carrying or disseminating newspapers, books or electronic products deemed to endanger national security is among the acts banned under the rules

Topic |   India
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 8:52pm, 7 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo
The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE