The Tibetan government has issued a set of bans based on existing border regulations. Photo: Weibo
China’s ‘new’ border rules in Tibet point to same old dispute with India
- Regulations announced by Tibet region’s government, based on rules already in force, are aimed at preventing infiltration by exiled Tibetans, insider says
- Carrying or disseminating newspapers, books or electronic products deemed to endanger national security is among the acts banned under the rules
Topic | India
