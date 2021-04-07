German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured together in 2019) spoke over the telephone on Wednesday. Photo: DPA
EU should see China’s rise as an opportunity, Xi tells Merkel
- ‘We hope that the EU will make a correct judgment independently and truly achieve strategic autonomy,’ Chinese president tells German chancellor
- EU will uphold autonomy on foreign policy and Germany will play a positive role in strengthening dialogue and cooperation between Europe and China, Merkel says
Topic | China-EU relations
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping (pictured together in 2019) spoke over the telephone on Wednesday. Photo: DPA