Xinjiang’s largest Muslim ethnic minorities, the Turkic-speaking Uygurs and Kazakhs, share cultural and linguistic affinities with Turkey. Photo: AFP
China accuses Turkish politicians of ‘inflating the arrogance of terrorists’ in row over Xinjiang tweets
- Beijing denounces opposition politicians over tweets marking deadly 1990 conflict between Uygur separatists and Chinese forces
- China faces a difficult balancing act in its criticism of Turkey as it seeks to expand economic ties
Topic | Xinjiang
Xinjiang’s largest Muslim ethnic minorities, the Turkic-speaking Uygurs and Kazakhs, share cultural and linguistic affinities with Turkey. Photo: AFP