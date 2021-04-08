Mongolian capital Ulan Bator engulfed by the worst dust storm in a decade in March. Photo: Xinhua
China offers Mongolia helping hand to fight sandstorm challenge
- Premier Li Keqiang says environmental problems know no borders, as climate change and deforestation worsen air pollution
- Offer follows worst sandstorm in a decade which engulfed northern China and spread as far as the Korean peninsula
