The USS Makin Island entered the South China Sea late on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
South China Sea: US bolsters presence with amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island
- Ship’s visit highlights Washington’s obligation towards the Philippines, analyst says, with Manila in dispute with China over Whitsun Reef
- The transit follows both China and the US sailing aircraft carriers into the contested waters
Topic | South China Sea
