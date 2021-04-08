The USS Makin Island entered the South China Sea late on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter The USS Makin Island entered the South China Sea late on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

South China Sea: US bolsters presence with amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island

  • Ship’s visit highlights Washington’s obligation towards the Philippines, analyst says, with Manila in dispute with China over Whitsun Reef
  • The transit follows both China and the US sailing aircraft carriers into the contested waters

Sarah ZhengMinnie Chan
Sarah Zheng  and Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:50pm, 8 Apr, 2021

