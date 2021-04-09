The bipartisan draft legislature reflects hard-line sentiment on dealings with China from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Photo: AP
US lawmakers move ahead with sweeping effort to counter China
- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet next week to consider major legislation aimed at pushing back against Beijing’s expanding global influence
- The Strategic Competition Act of 2021 addresses economic competition with China, as well as topics like Hong Kong and Xinjiang
