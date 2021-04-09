A still from drone footage of protesters in Mandalay on March 5 posted by rights group Burma Campaign UK. Photo: Facebook
Myanmar junta deploys Chinese drones to monitor protesters and aid military after coup: report
- Drones may be emerging as psychological warfare tactic to intimidate the population, says Jane’s International Defence Review
- China’s CH-3A unmanned aerial vehicle can be reconfigured to carry out communications intelligence and electronic warfare
Topic | Myanmar
A still from drone footage of protesters in Mandalay on March 5 posted by rights group Burma Campaign UK. Photo: Facebook