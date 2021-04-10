The Philippines said last week that 44 ships from the Chinese “maritime militia” were still at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AP The Philippines said last week that 44 ships from the Chinese “maritime militia” were still at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AP
The Philippines said last week that 44 ships from the Chinese “maritime militia” were still at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AP
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

China-Philippines Whitsun Reef dispute could get worse as US chips in

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses concern over massing of Chinese vessels at South China Sea reef and reaffirms that a mutual defence treaty between Washington and Manila applies to the disputed waters
  • China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urges US to stop ‘inciting quarrels and sowing discord’

Topic |   South China Sea
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippines said last week that 44 ships from the Chinese “maritime militia” were still at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AP The Philippines said last week that 44 ships from the Chinese “maritime militia” were still at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AP
The Philippines said last week that 44 ships from the Chinese “maritime militia” were still at Whitsun Reef. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE