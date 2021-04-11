The 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China has prompted Beijing to urge its diplomats to look back on party history. Photo: AFP
Beijing asks challenged Wolf Warriors to find wisdom in China’s past
- Foreign ministry has diplomats studying Communist Party history as it celebrates centenary
- Wolf Warriors are digging in against criticism from the West but even some government insiders question the value of hard-line diplomacy
Topic | US-China relations
The 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China has prompted Beijing to urge its diplomats to look back on party history. Photo: AFP