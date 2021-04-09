China has declined to condemn the coup, which has prompted large-scale protests. Photo: ZUMA Wire
China in touch with ‘all parties’ in Myanmar, embassy says
- Diplomatic staff say country is trying to promote ‘peace and discussion’ after reports it spoke to a group representing the ousted civilian government
- Beijing has not condemned the coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration and some protesters have accused it of backing the military
