China in touch with ‘all parties’ in Myanmar, embassy says

  • Diplomatic staff say country is trying to promote ‘peace and discussion’ after reports it spoke to a group representing the ousted civilian government
  • Beijing has not condemned the coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration and some protesters have accused it of backing the military

Reuters
Updated: 10:02pm, 9 Apr, 2021

