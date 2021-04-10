The Suez blockage highlighted the canal’s importance to global trade. Photo: Reuters
Why China is banking on Suez and plans for a new Egyptian capital
- Egypt, a long-standing US partner, has moved much closer to Beijing since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi came to power in 2014
- China has invested billions of dollars in projects, including an ambitious plan to move the seat of government out of Cairo to a purpose-built new site
Topic | Egypt
