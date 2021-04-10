Chinese supercomputer the Sunway TaihuLight at the National Supercomputing Centre in Wuxi, which is among those on the entity list. Photo: Xinhua
US sanctions against Chinese supercomputer centres may have limited impact, observers say
- Seven centres or entities have been blacklisted, with the Department of Commerce saying the technology could serve military purposes
- Government adviser says there may be some challenges for supercomputers, but military expert doesn’t see immediate issue for weapons development
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese supercomputer the Sunway TaihuLight at the National Supercomputing Centre in Wuxi, which is among those on the entity list. Photo: Xinhua