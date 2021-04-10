Chinese supercomputer the Sunway TaihuLight at the National Supercomputing Centre in Wuxi, which is among those on the entity list. Photo: Xinhua Chinese supercomputer the Sunway TaihuLight at the National Supercomputing Centre in Wuxi, which is among those on the entity list. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

US sanctions against Chinese supercomputer centres may have limited impact, observers say

  • Seven centres or entities have been blacklisted, with the Department of Commerce saying the technology could serve military purposes
  • Government adviser says there may be some challenges for supercomputers, but military expert doesn’t see immediate issue for weapons development

Topic |   US-China relations
Stephen ChenLiu Zhen
Stephen Chen in Beijing and Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 12:13am, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
