The US State Department has announced new guidelines for government interaction with Taiwanese counterparts. Photo: Reuters
US announces new policy encouraging government ties with Taiwan officials
- Guidelines ‘encourage US government engagement with Taiwan that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship’, US State Department says
- ‘Working-level meetings’ can now take place inside federal buildings or in the de facto Taiwanese embassy in New York
Corrected [5:19am, 10 Apr, 2021]
- [5:19am, 10 Apr, 2021]
An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed the State Department announcement to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
