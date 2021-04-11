Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China-US tech war ‘in crucial decade’ as developing nations pick sides

  • Wider access to internet and urban growth could reshape global networks by 2030, Washington think tank says in report
  • With China and the US set to compete for the spoils, Beijing has begun building its ‘digital silk road’

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 12:00pm, 11 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE