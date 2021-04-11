Mobile phone masts in Johannesburg, where Chinese firm Huawei is a supplier, are a reminder of the opportunities in Africa. Photo: Bloomberg
China-US tech war ‘in crucial decade’ as developing nations pick sides
- Wider access to internet and urban growth could reshape global networks by 2030, Washington think tank says in report
- With China and the US set to compete for the spoils, Beijing has begun building its ‘digital silk road’
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
