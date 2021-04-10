Prince Philip welcomed Xi Jinping to Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: XInhua Prince Philip welcomed Xi Jinping to Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: XInhua
Prince Philip welcomed Xi Jinping to Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: XInhua
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping offers condolences to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth after death of Prince Philip

  • Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan visited Buckingham Palace in 2015 where they had lunch with the Duke of Edinburgh and the British monarch
  • Chinese social media users also offer tributes to the prince, although some also remember his infamous gaffe during a 1986 state visit

Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince Philip welcomed Xi Jinping to Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: XInhua Prince Philip welcomed Xi Jinping to Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: XInhua
Prince Philip welcomed Xi Jinping to Buckingham Palace in 2015. Photo: XInhua
READ FULL ARTICLE