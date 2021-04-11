The US officers watch the Chinese carrier from the deck of their ship. Photo: Handout
US navy warns China ‘we’re watching you’ as destroyer shadows Liaoning carrier group
- A photo of the captain of the USS Mustin taken while shadowing the PLA warships has been described as a form of ‘cognitive warfare’
- Both sides are building up their forces in the East and South China seas by sending carriers and escorts to the region
Topic | US-China relations
