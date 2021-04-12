US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington is consulting with its allies on concerns over Xinjiang but talk of an Olympics boycott is ‘premature’. Photo: AP
Too early to talk about boycotting China’s Winter Olympics: Blinken
- US secretary of state says boycott discussions premature but promises ‘concrete action’ against Xinjiang-made products
- In wide-ranging Sunday interview, he also reaffirmed support for Taiwan’s ability to defend itself
