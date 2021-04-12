Japan is expected to make a formal decision on Tuesday on disposal of the leaked radioactive water stored in tanks at the crippled Fukushima plant. Photo: AP Japan is expected to make a formal decision on Tuesday on disposal of the leaked radioactive water stored in tanks at the crippled Fukushima plant. Photo: AP
China raises ‘deep concerns’ over Japan’s plan to release Fukushima plant water into ocean

  • Beijing has asked Tokyo to take ‘responsible attitude’ to the disposal and called for transparency and consultation with neighbouring countries
  • A formal decision is expected on Tuesday to gradually release treated water from the damaged nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Apr, 2021

Japan is expected to make a formal decision on Tuesday on disposal of the leaked radioactive water stored in tanks at the crippled Fukushima plant. Photo: AP Japan is expected to make a formal decision on Tuesday on disposal of the leaked radioactive water stored in tanks at the crippled Fukushima plant. Photo: AP
Japan is expected to make a formal decision on Tuesday on disposal of the leaked radioactive water stored in tanks at the crippled Fukushima plant. Photo: AP
