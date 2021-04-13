A van travels along the first stretch of the highway, which will eventually link the Adriatic with the Serbian border. Photo: AFP
EU says it won’t pay off Montenegro’s billion-dollar highway debt to China
- Balkan nation had begged Brussels to help cover the costs of the project, which has been described as one of the most expensive stretches of road in the world
- The project has raised concerns about the impact of Chinese investment, but a spokesman for the EU said it does not pay off partners’ loans from third parties
Topic | China-EU relations
