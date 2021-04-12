President Xi Jinping addresses a virtual climate summit of more than 70 world leaders in December. He is expected to attend the Earth Day talks on April 22 and 23. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Xi Jinping likely to take part in Joe Biden’s Earth Day climate summit
- Ahead of the virtual talks, US climate envoy John Kerry is expected to travel to Shanghai to meet Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua
- Climate change is an area where the two powers have said they could work together amid deepening tensions
Topic | US-China relations
