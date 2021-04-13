An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: Kyodo An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan. Photo: Kyodo
China warns of action over Japan’s decision to dump radioactive Fukushima water into the sea

  • Beijing among several of Japan’s neighbours expressing concern and regret about Tokyo’s announcement it will release contaminated water in two years
  • United States appears to side with Japan and says it will monitor ‘the effectiveness of this approach’

Catherine Wong
Updated: 3:09pm, 13 Apr, 2021

