Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP
Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP
North Korea
China /  Diplomacy

China looks set to reopen border with North Korea

  • The city authorities in Dandong appear to be preparing to open a long-delayed bridge across the Yalu river that connects it with the city of Sinujiu
  • Trade between the two countries had been badly hit by UN sanctions and then ground to a halt last year following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   North Korea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 6:40am, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP
Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE