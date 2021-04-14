Dandong sits along the Yalu river, which forms the border with North Korea. Photo: AP
China looks set to reopen border with North Korea
- The city authorities in Dandong appear to be preparing to open a long-delayed bridge across the Yalu river that connects it with the city of Sinujiu
- Trade between the two countries had been badly hit by UN sanctions and then ground to a halt last year following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | North Korea
