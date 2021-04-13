The Japanese government said releasing the contaminated water would allow the plant to be decommissioned. Photo: Kyodo
Why is Japan going to dump radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant in the sea? What are the risks and is there an alternative?
- The decision to release waste water from the nuclear plant that was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011 has triggered a backlash from neighbouring countries
- Many scientists believe it is the only realistic option, but governments, fishing groups and environmentalists have also expressed concern
Topic | Fukushima nuclear disaster
