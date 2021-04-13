China is responsible for around 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the US accounts for 15 per cent. Photo: AFP China is responsible for around 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the US accounts for 15 per cent. Photo: AFP
China is responsible for around 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the US accounts for 15 per cent. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Calls for US, China to work together and ‘set example’ on climate change

  • Experts at virtual talks say cooperation on climate, energy and green finance will benefit everyone
  • The countries are the two biggest emitters of carbon dioxide in the world

Topic |   China’s climate change battle
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:30pm, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is responsible for around 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the US accounts for 15 per cent. Photo: AFP China is responsible for around 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the US accounts for 15 per cent. Photo: AFP
China is responsible for around 28 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while the US accounts for 15 per cent. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE