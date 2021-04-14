Special US envoy on climate, John Kerry, at a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
US climate envoy John Kerry to meet officials in China this week to discuss environmental crisis concerns
- Kerry is expected to arrive in Shanghai on Wednesday, ahead of meetings with officials on Thursday and Friday, Reuters reports
- Those meetings will include discussions with Kerry’s Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua
Topic | US-China relations
