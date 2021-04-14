On the eve of a visit by former US politicians to Taiwan at the request of US President Joe Biden, the US State Department said it would issue new guidelines to enable US officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China warns of military action against Taiwan to block relations with US on eve of American visit
- Former US senator Chris Dodd and former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg head to Taiwan at Biden’s request
- Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council says China is ‘determined to stop Taiwan independence … we are doing it with action’
