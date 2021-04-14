A Turkish court has refused to allow Uygur Abudukadir Yapuquan, originally from the Xinjiang region of China, to be extradited to China to face terrorism charges. A Turkish court has refused to allow Uygur Abudukadir Yapuquan, originally from the Xinjiang region of China, to be extradited to China to face terrorism charges.
Risk of China-Turkey tension as Beijing protests against refusal to extradite Xinjiang accused

  • Chinese authorities accuse Abudukadir Yapuquan of planning and carrying out terrorist acts
  • A court in Turkey cited a lack of credible evidence and freed the Uygur activist, raising the ire of China

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:27pm, 14 Apr, 2021

