China’s embassy in Montenegro says the high cost of the Bar-Boljare motorway is a reflection of the engineering challenges involved. Photo: Shutterstock
China defends its US$944 million loan to Montenegro for motorway project
- Sum is less than 25 per cent of Balkan nation’s total debt, and relatively high cost of project due to ‘unfavourable geological conditions’, Chinese embassy in Podgorica says
- EU said earlier it would not pay off Montenegro’s debts
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
