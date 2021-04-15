Former US senator Chris Dodd is met by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on his arrival in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Former US senator Chris Dodd is met by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on his arrival in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China / Diplomacy

US delegation to Taiwan will look to ease tensions, observers say

  • Chris Dodd, a former US senator and friend of Joe Biden, arrived in Taipei on Wednesday for a three-day visit
  • Biden administration may use unofficial visit to ‘ask Taiwan to be more prudent in handling cross-strait relations’, island’s former foreign minister says

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:29am, 15 Apr, 2021

