Twitter
Twitter temporarily suspends two Chinese diplomatic accounts

  • China’s consulate in Sydney and cultural counsellor at the embassy in Pakistan both say they were locked out on Monday
  • Their accounts were restored after they contacted the social media platform but they say no explanation was given

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:42pm, 14 Apr, 2021

Twitter is blocked in mainland China but Chinese diplomats use the social media platform to convey their message to Western audiences and defend Beijing. Photo: AP
