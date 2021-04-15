Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg
China is growing threat, but internal issues may undercut its rise, top US intelligence officials say
- ‘China is employing a comprehensive approach to demonstrate its growing strength and compel regional neighbours to acquiesce,’ says director of national intelligence
- The open testimony follows the annual threat assessment of the US intelligence community, which ranked China as top threat
Topic | US-China relations
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg