Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China is growing threat, but internal issues may undercut its rise, top US intelligence officials say

  • ‘China is employing a comprehensive approach to demonstrate its growing strength and compel regional neighbours to acquiesce,’ says director of national intelligence
  • The open testimony follows the annual threat assessment of the US intelligence community, which ranked China as top threat

Topic |   US-China relations
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in Washington

Updated: 1:20am, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, speaks during a Senate intelligence committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP via Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE