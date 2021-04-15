The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP
EU mulls end to extradition treaties with China over Hong Kong electoral reform, but not every member state agrees
- Sources say proposal to suspend extradition treaties with Beijing will face resistance from some member states
- Foreign ministers will meet on Monday to announce light touch measures but tougher proposals are still under discussion
