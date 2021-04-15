The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP
The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP
European Union
China /  Diplomacy

EU mulls end to extradition treaties with China over Hong Kong electoral reform, but not every member state agrees

  • Sources say proposal to suspend extradition treaties with Beijing will face resistance from some member states
  • Foreign ministers will meet on Monday to announce light touch measures but tougher proposals are still under discussion

Topic |   European Union
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:27pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP
The European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council is expected to announce new measures against China next week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE