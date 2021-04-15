Former US senator Chris Dodd during talks with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Biden emissary tells Tsai Ing-wen the US is ‘a reliable and trusted friend’ of Taiwan
- Former senator Chris Dodd says Washington will help island expand international space and support its investment in self-defence
- President says Taipei is willing to work with the US and like-minded countries to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific
Topic | Taiwan
Former US senator Chris Dodd during talks with Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen at the presidential office in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Reuters