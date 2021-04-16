Several retailers and fashion brands have vowed not to source products from Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang: will the West’s sanctions on China force the issue or unravel?
- US, EU, Britain and Canada sanctioned officials for alleged human rights abuses in the region, after previous bans targeting its cotton and tomato products
- As brands and governments argue over claims of forced labour in Xinjiang, producer of a fifth of the world’s cotton, observers debate sanctions’ possible impact
Topic | Xinjiang
