Several retailers and fashion brands have vowed not to source products from Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters Several retailers and fashion brands have vowed not to source products from Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang: will the West’s sanctions on China force the issue or unravel?

  • US, EU, Britain and Canada sanctioned officials for alleged human rights abuses in the region, after previous bans targeting its cotton and tomato products
  • As brands and governments argue over claims of forced labour in Xinjiang, producer of a fifth of the world’s cotton, observers debate sanctions’ possible impact

Kinling LoSarah Zheng
Kinling Lo  and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:30am, 16 Apr, 2021

