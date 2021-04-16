The US is planning to pull out all of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Photo: AFP The US is planning to pull out all of its troops from Afghanistan by September 11. Photo: AFP
China may send peacekeeping force to Afghanistan after US troops leave, observers say

  • Beijing is concerned terrorist groups will prosper if there is a lack of stability in the region, experts say
  • US President Joe Biden says all remaining US troops in Afghanistan will pull out by September 11

Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 11:00am, 16 Apr, 2021

