Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend a climate meeting with his French and German counterparts by video link on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi to join climate talks with Merkel and Macron ahead of Earth Day summit
- China’s leader expected to give Europeans a heads-up about any new commitments he may be planning to unveil
- It comes as US climate envoy John Kerry is in Shanghai to meet his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua
