China to be in focus at summit between Joe Biden, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga

  • Taiwan and Huawei will be on the agenda, but when it comes to Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the two sides have ‘slightly different perspectives’, says US official
  • The meeting, in Washington, will be the US president’s first with another head of state since he took office in January

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Apr, 2021

