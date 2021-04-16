Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga waves as he departs for the US from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Thursday. Photo: STR via AFP
China to be in focus at summit between Joe Biden, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga
- Taiwan and Huawei will be on the agenda, but when it comes to Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the two sides have ‘slightly different perspectives’, says US official
- The meeting, in Washington, will be the US president’s first with another head of state since he took office in January
