China and the US are increasingly using cyber operations for intelligence collection, which could have dangerous consequences, according to a new study. Photo: Shutterstock China and the US are increasingly using cyber operations for intelligence collection, which could have dangerous consequences, according to a new study. Photo: Shutterstock
China and the US are increasingly using cyber operations for intelligence collection, which could have dangerous consequences, according to a new study. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Diplomacy

US-China tensions raise risk of nuclear reaction to cyberattacks: report

  • A collaboration between Chinese and American think tanks has found both sides could overreact to perceived cyberthreats
  • Study warns the scale of the problem is underestimated with no effective mechanism to deal with the risks

Topic |   US-China relations
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 17 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China and the US are increasingly using cyber operations for intelligence collection, which could have dangerous consequences, according to a new study. Photo: Shutterstock China and the US are increasingly using cyber operations for intelligence collection, which could have dangerous consequences, according to a new study. Photo: Shutterstock
China and the US are increasingly using cyber operations for intelligence collection, which could have dangerous consequences, according to a new study. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE