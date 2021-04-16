Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a 2019 meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a 2019 meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a 2019 meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Macron and Merkel hope climate talks with Xi can help take sting out of China-EU tensions

  • Trilateral discussion between French, German and Chinese leaders seen as attempt to find common ground after weeks of tension
  • Friday’s phone call is billed as preparation for two-day summit hosted by US to discuss climate issues

Finbarr Bermingham
Updated: 2:20pm, 16 Apr, 2021

