Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a 2019 meeting in Paris. Photo: Reuters
Macron and Merkel hope climate talks with Xi can help take sting out of China-EU tensions
- Trilateral discussion between French, German and Chinese leaders seen as attempt to find common ground after weeks of tension
- Friday’s phone call is billed as preparation for two-day summit hosted by US to discuss climate issues
