The Better Cotton Initiative says a statement about its views on forced labour was removed due to a cyberattack on its website. Photo: Handout
Xinjiang cotton: BCI attacked for removing statement on forced labour
- Communist Youth League, China News Service accuse Better Cotton Initiative of removing a statement in which it said it boycotted Xinjiang cotton without explanation
- BCI says statement was removed due to a cyberattack on its website and its policy remains unchanged
